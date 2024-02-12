RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code draws significantly from Hindu law and barely represents others
February 12, 2024  11:22
image
This could lead to personal law practices of minority communities being erased, experts say. Read the column here. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

How Police Saved A Man From Suicide
How Police Saved A Man From Suicide

'The nylon noose was around his neck; a suicide note was in his hands.'

Qatar frees jailed Navy veterans, 7 return to India
Qatar frees jailed Navy veterans, 7 return to India

In a major diplomatic triumph for India, eight veterans of the Indian Navy who were sentenced to death in Qatar, were released by Doha on Monday.

Kriti Has No Blues, Only Hues
Kriti Has No Blues, Only Hues

Sanjana is nervous in California... Kiara-Varun's throwback pic... Daisy enjoys The Great Falls...

How Cool Is Rakul!
How Cool Is Rakul!

While Rakul Singh is a fan of vibrant, bold colours, she wouldn't mind swapping it with pastels in a heartbeat.

Who is Akash Deep?
Who is Akash Deep?

Akash was standing near the boundary ropes having finished his spell during Bengal's Ranji Trophy match against Kerala in Thumba. Applause from his Bengal team-mates gave him the news he had been waiting for -- his maiden Test call-up.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances