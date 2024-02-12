US citizen, Nepalese couple among many saved from drowning off Goa coast over weekend





A 32-year-old American caught in a riptide off Candolim beach after wading into the deeper sections of the water was rescued and his vital signs were found to be stable on examination, he said.





At Vagator beach, Drishti Marine lifesavers saved a Nepalese couple from drowning, a spokesperson for the firm appointed by the state government for beach safety said.





"At Ashwem beach, a 25-year-old woman from Karnataka who got caught up in the waves was rescued. A 55-year-old man from Karnataka was given first aid in a separate incident after he fell ill while swimming off Calangute coast," he said.





"On initial assessment, the man displayed a stable pulse and normal breathing, but remained unresponsive. As a precautionary measure, oxygen was administered and within 10 minutes he recovered," the spokesperson said. -- PTI

