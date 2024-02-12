RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Union ministers begin talks with farmer leaders
February 12, 2024  18:43
A team of Union ministers on Monday evening began talks here with farmer leaders in a bid to dissuade them from their 'Delhi Chalo' march to press the Centre for enactment of a law on minimum support price for crops. 
   
The ministers, including food and consumer affairs minister Piyush Goyal and agriculture minister Arjun Munda, were holding a meeting with the farmer leaders at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration in Sector 26 in Chandigarh.
