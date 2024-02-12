RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


TN Raj Bhavan: DMK ignored advice to play national anthem
February 12, 2024  14:48
TN governor walks out of Assembly
Governor RN Ravi's advice to the Tamil Nadu government to show due respect to the national anthem and play it at the beginning and end of the Governor's customary address to the Assembly was ignored by the DMK regime, the Raj Bhavan alleged on Monday. 

 Speaker M Appavu launched a tirade in the Assembly against the Governor and called him a 'follower of Nathuram Godse' and hence, the Governor, with due regard to the dignity of his office, left the House, it said. Explaining the sequence of events that unfolded in the House, an official Raj Bhavan release said the draft Governor's address was received on February 9 and that it had 'numerous passages' with 'misleading claims far from truth.'

 Ravi returned the file and advised the government to show due respect to the National Anthem and play it at the beginning and end of the Governor's address. 

In this regard, the Governor had written letters to Chief Minister and Speaker in the past as well. The state government however chose to ignore the advice of governor. 

 "Governor's address should reflect government's achievements, policies and programmes and to inform the House of the causes of its summons and should not be a forum for peddling misleading statements and venting blatantly partisan political views."

 When the Speaker concluded the address, the Governor stood up for the National Anthem, as scheduled. "However, the Speaker, instead of following the schedule, launched a tirade against the Governor and called him a follower of Nathuram Godse and more. The Speaker with his unbecoming conduct lowered the dignity of his chair and grace of the House. While the Speaker went on his tirade against the Governor, the Governor with due regard to the dignity of his office and the House, left the House," Raj Bhavan added. -- PTI
