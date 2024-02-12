Thorat, Chavan meet, Maha Congress shocked at Chavan's resignation

Congress leader and LoP in state assembly Vijay Wadettiwar says, "Ashok Chavan's resignation is shocking. The reason for the sudden resignation is not clear. He did not discuss it with me. I have worked with him for 16 years. He will explain the reason for his resignation. The way BJP is breaking the party (Congress)...voters will teach them a lesson."

After former CM Ashok Chavan resigns from the Congress, CLP leader Balasaheb Thorat (extreme right) meets Prithviraj Chavan (centre).