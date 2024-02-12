Thorat, Chavan meet, Maha Congress shocked at Chavan's resignation

Thorat, Chavan meet, Maha Congress shocked at Chavan's resignationFebruary 12, 2024 15:12
After former CM Ashok Chavan resigns from the Congress, CLP leader Balasaheb Thorat (extreme right) meets Prithviraj Chavan (centre).
Congress leader and LoP in state assembly Vijay Wadettiwar says, "Ashok Chavan's resignation is shocking. The reason for the sudden resignation is not clear. He did not discuss it with me. I have worked with him for 16 years. He will explain the reason for his resignation. The way BJP is breaking the party (Congress)...voters will teach them a lesson."
