Tejashwi: Will always respect Nitish Kumar





"In the last session, when Jitan Ram Manjhi presented his views, the CM got angry and later Manjhiji said that someone gave you (Nitish Kumar) wrong medicine and that his mental condition was not good and should be treated. Now I have full trust that Manjhiji will give you good medicine..."





Tejashwi Yadav adds, "I feel bad for JDU MLAs because they will have to go among the public and answer. If someone asks you why Nitish Kumar took oath 3 times, what will you say? Earlier you used to criticise them (BJP) and now you are praising them, what will you say? We (RJD) will say that we have given jobs."





Former Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, "We will always respect CM Nitish Kumar...When you came out of Raj Bhavan after resigning, you (Nitish Kumar) said, 'Mann nahi lag raha tha, hum log nachne gaane ke liye thode hai..'.we were there to support you..."