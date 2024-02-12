Tejashwi: I thank Nitish for taking oath 9 times





"I am happy that Karpoori Thakur got (Bharat Ratna)...They (BJP) have made Bharat Ratna a deal. Deal with us and we will give you Bharat Ratna," former Bihar Deputy CM said in Bihar Vidhan Sabha ahead of the floor test of CM Nitish Kumar's government to prove their majority.





The RJD leader congratulated Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for scripting history by taking oath for the ninth consecutive time."I stand against this new government. I want to thank CM Nitish Kumar for creating history by taking oath 9 times," he said.

