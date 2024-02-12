RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Tejashwi: I thank Nitish for taking oath 9 times
February 12, 2024  15:08
Launching a scathing attack over the announcement of conferring Bharat Ratna to former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur (posthumously), former Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday said that the BJP has made Bharat Ratna a deal.

"I am happy that Karpoori Thakur got (Bharat Ratna)...They (BJP) have made Bharat Ratna a deal. Deal with us and we will give you Bharat Ratna," former Bihar Deputy CM said in Bihar Vidhan Sabha ahead of the floor test of CM Nitish Kumar's government to prove their majority.

The RJD leader congratulated Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for scripting history by taking oath for the ninth consecutive time."I stand against this new government. I want to thank CM Nitish Kumar for creating history by taking oath 9 times," he said.
