Tejashwi: Can PM guarantee Nitish won't flip sides?





"Can PM Narendra Modi guarantee that Nitish Kumar will not do another volte-face," he asks in the Bihar assembly.





"...We think of you (CM Nitish Kumar) as a member of our family. We are from the Samajwadi family...Jo aap jhanda le kar ke chale the ki Modi ko desh mein rokne hain, ab aapka Bhateeja jhanda utha kar ke Modi ko Bihar mein rokne ka kaam karega."





Ahead of the floor test of CM Nitish Kumar's government to prove their majority, RJD MLAs Chetan Anand, Neelam Devi and Prahlad Yadav were seen sitting on the government side in the Bihar Assembly causing a big jolt to the Opposition. Reacting to this, former Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said "MLAs should sit on their respective seats till the end of voting, otherwise voting will be considered invalid."

Always considered Nitish Kumar as 'Dashrath', don't know what reasons forced him to ditch Mahagathbandhan," says RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, the former Bihar Deputy CM.