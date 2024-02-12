RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Sonia Gandhi may be named for RS polls
February 12, 2024  21:11
image
Top Congress leaders on Monday met at the residence of party chief Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss the names of party candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. 

Former party chief Sonia Gandhi and treasurer Ajay Maken are among the likely candidates, sources said. 

Gandhi is the frontrunner for the seat that will fall vacant from Himachal Pradesh after BJP chief JP Nadda's tenure ends this April. 

The Congress is yet to announce any candidate for the biennial elections for 56 seats from 15 states. 

The last date for filing nominations is February 15 and elections will be held on February 27. 

Gandhi is likely to be nominated by the party for the lone seat from the hill state as she is unlikely to contest the Lok Sabha this time. 

Gandhi had stated in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls that it was the last time she was contesting in the general elections. 

Among those present at Kharge's residence were Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal and party treasurer Ajay Maken. 

Senior party leader Mukul Wasnik was also present at the meeting. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

TN governor refuses to read out address, speaker expunges his remarks
TN governor refuses to read out address, speaker expunges his remarks

In yet another instance of his confrontation with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam dispensation in Tamil Nadu, Governor R N Ravi on Monday concluded his customary address to the House within a few minutes, making certain remarks over the...

Nitish Kumar wins floor test by 129 votes, Oppn walks out
Nitish Kumar wins floor test by 129 votes, Oppn walks out

Kumar had recently dumped the 'Mahagathbandhan', of which the Rashtriya Janata Dal was a key constituent, and returned to the NDA fold to form the government with support of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Ex-Maha CM Ashok Chavan quits Cong, likely to join BJP
Ex-Maha CM Ashok Chavan quits Cong, likely to join BJP

In a setback to the Congress ahead of Lok Sabha elections, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan on Monday quit the Congress, amid speculation that he is veering towards the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Qatar frees all 8 Indian Navy veterans, Modi to visit Doha on 14th
Qatar frees all 8 Indian Navy veterans, Modi to visit Doha on 14th

Qatar has released eight jailed former Indian Navy personnel and seven of them returned home early Monday, 46 days after their death sentences handed last October were commuted to jail terms of varying duration.

Sensex sinks 523 points on profit booking
Sensex sinks 523 points on profit booking

In the Sensex pack, NTPC, Tata Steel, SBI and IndusInd Bank were among the major laggards. In contrast, Wipro, HCL Tech, Mahindra & Mahindra and Nestle were among the nine stocks that defied the trend.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances