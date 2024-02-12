Sonia Gandhi may be named for RS polls





Former party chief Sonia Gandhi and treasurer Ajay Maken are among the likely candidates, sources said.





Gandhi is the frontrunner for the seat that will fall vacant from Himachal Pradesh after BJP chief JP Nadda's tenure ends this April.





The Congress is yet to announce any candidate for the biennial elections for 56 seats from 15 states.





The last date for filing nominations is February 15 and elections will be held on February 27.





Gandhi is likely to be nominated by the party for the lone seat from the hill state as she is unlikely to contest the Lok Sabha this time.





Gandhi had stated in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls that it was the last time she was contesting in the general elections.





Among those present at Kharge's residence were Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal and party treasurer Ajay Maken.





Senior party leader Mukul Wasnik was also present at the meeting. -- PTI

Top Congress leaders on Monday met at the residence of party chief Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss the names of party candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.