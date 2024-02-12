RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rs 2.44-cr recovery notice to Haldwani accused for property damage
February 12, 2024  22:36
The Municipal Corporation in Haldwani on Monday issued a recovery notice of Rs 2.44 crore against Abdul Malik, a key accused in the Banbhoolpura violence, for allegedly causing damage to government properties. 

In the notice, Malik's supporters attacked the team that had gone to carry out the demolition drive in 'Malik Ka Bagicha' and damaged the properties of the municipal corporation. 

The notice also mentions the FIR lodged on the day of the incident on February 8 in which Malik has been named. 

The initial assessment of loss allegedly caused by Malik is Rs 2.44 crore, the civic body said, asking him to deposit this amount in Municipal Corporation, Haldwani by February 15. 

If this is not done then the recovery will be done from him through legal means, the notice said. 

Malik had allegedly built the "illegal structure' whose demolition triggered the violence in the town leaving six people dead and more than a 100 injured, including police and media personnel. -- PTI
