RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Raut: Will Chavan claim Cong symbol now?
February 12, 2024  16:57
image
Taking a dig at Ashok Chavan who resigned from Congress on Monday, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut wondered whether now the former Mahrasthra Chief Minister would stake a claim on the grand old party and its 'hand' symbol. 

 Drawing parallels with Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena) and his deputy Ajit Pawar (Nationalist Congress Party) who after splitting from their respective parties staked and won their claim to the Sena party symbol, Raut said that such a scenario was possible. 

 "I can't believe it. Till yesterday they were together, discussing; today he left... Will Chavan, like Eknath Mindhe and Ajit Pawar, now claim Congress and take the 'hand' symbol? And will the Election Commission give them to him? Anything can happen in our country!," Raut said in a post on X. 

 Meanwhile Congress MP Manickam Tagore shared a snippet from the classic Hindi movie 'Sholay', in which Gabbar Singh, the character played by actor Amjad Khan is seen saying "Jo dhar gaya, sanjo mar gaya" (Whoever is afraid is considered dead). "True", wrote the Congress leader tagging Chavan's August 2023 post in which the former state congress chief expressed gratitude on being chosen as a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC). -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ex-Maha CM Ashok Chavan quits Cong, likely to join BJP
Ex-Maha CM Ashok Chavan quits Cong, likely to join BJP

In a setback to the Congress ahead of Lok Sabha elections, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan on Monday quit the Congress, amid speculation that he is veering towards the Bharatiya Janata Party.

When An Old Friend Passes Away...
When An Old Friend Passes Away...

There will be work today, there will be work tomorrow, there will be work the day after, but nothing will make up for the eternal regret of not seeing a friend when he was dying.

TN governor refuses to read out address, speaker expunges his remarks
TN governor refuses to read out address, speaker expunges his remarks

In yet another instance of his confrontation with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam dispensation in Tamil Nadu, Governor R N Ravi on Monday concluded his customary address to the House within a few minutes, making certain remarks over the...

Qatar releases all 8 Indian Navy veterans, 7 return home
Qatar releases all 8 Indian Navy veterans, 7 return home

Qatar has released eight jailed former Indian Navy personnel and seven of them returned home early Monday, 46 days after their death sentences handed last October were commuted to jail terms of varying duration.

Malaika Parties with Neha Dhupia
Malaika Parties with Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi threw the doors of their new home open to their friends, as they hosted a housewarming party on Sunday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances