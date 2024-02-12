RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rahul shakes hands with people chanting 'Modi, Modi'
February 12, 2024  19:55
image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday walked towards a crowd in Chhattisgarh's Korba district that had many persons shouting pro-Narendra Modi slogans and shook hands with them, with the opposition party stating that "there is great strength in love".
  
Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', which entered the state from Odisha last week, was passing through Dhodipara on the way to Katghora from Korba.

Sharing a video of the incident on X, the Congress said, "There is great strength in love. BJP workers stood to protest against #BharatJodoNyayYatra. But when the yatra passed by there and public leader @RahulGandhi ji met him, the scene became something like this.." 

In the video, a large number of people can be seen lining the road, including a group wearing saffron scarfs and holding flags having the image of Lord Hanuman and shouting slogans like 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Modi Modi'.

On seeing them, Gandhi got off his vehicle, walked up to them and shook hands with several people in the crowd. He then got back into his vehicle and blew kisses at the crowd.

Earlier in the day, addressing a gathering in Sitamadi in Korba, Gandhi said people were distressed with unemployment and inflation under BJP rule.

Asking people to wake up, the Congress leader said masses were being robbed and misled by the ruling dispensation.

The Congress MP reiterated his party's demand for a caste census and said it will be done with the people's support. -- PTI
