RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
No decision on joining BJP yet: Ashok Chavan
February 12, 2024  15:22
image
After resigning from the Congress, former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan says, "I have not had a word with a single MLA of the Congress party. I haven't taken any decision yet on joining BJP; don't know BJP's working system. I will take a decision on the future political course in a day or two," Chavan said. 

"I have not decided to join any party. I will clear my stand on joining a party after two days," he added. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Qatar releases all 8 Indian Navy veterans, 7 return home
Qatar releases all 8 Indian Navy veterans, 7 return home

Qatar has released eight jailed former Indian Navy personnel and seven of them returned home early Monday, 46 days after their death sentences handed last October were commuted to jail terms of varying duration.

TN governor refuses to read out address, speaker expunges his remarks
TN governor refuses to read out address, speaker expunges his remarks

IIn yet another instance of his confrontation with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam dispensation in Tamil Nadu, Governor RN Ravi on Monday concluded his customary address to the House within a few minutes, making certain remarks over the...

V-Day: What Designers Suggest For Yami, Mira And You
V-Day: What Designers Suggest For Yami, Mira And You

Understated or elegant, flirty or playful -- whatever your style, these designers have a tip for you.

How Cool Is Rakul!
How Cool Is Rakul!

While Rakul Singh is a fan of vibrant, bold colours, she wouldn't mind swapping it with pastels in a heartbeat.

'Hopefully, the selectors learn to value Kuldeep's wicket-taking capability more'
'Hopefully, the selectors learn to value Kuldeep's wicket-taking capability more'

Former Australia skipper Ian Chappell feels England under Ben Stokes will give India tough competition.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances