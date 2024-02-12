No decision on joining BJP yet: Ashok Chavan

No decision on joining BJP yet: Ashok ChavanFebruary 12, 2024 15:22
After resigning from the Congress, former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan says, "I have not had a word with a single MLA of the Congress party. I haven't taken any decision yet on joining BJP; don't know BJP's working system. I will take a decision on the future political course in a day or two," Chavan said.
"I have not decided to join any party. I will clear my stand on joining a party after two days," he added.
