Nitish-BJP alliance wins trust vote

The BJP-JD(U) combine has 128 members in the 243-member Bihar assembly, where the majority mark stands at 122.





The BJP has 78 seats, Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United 45 and Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustan Awam Morcha four seats. The remaining seat is held by an Independent MLA. The Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal and ally Congress hold 114 seats.