Nitish-BJP alliance wins trust vote

Nitish-BJP alliance wins trust voteFebruary 12, 2024 15:43
Nitish Kumar-BJP alliance sails through Bihar test of strength after Opposition walks out. Nitish Kumar-led NDA govt secures 129 votes.
The BJP-JD(U) combine has 128 members in the 243-member Bihar assembly, where the majority mark stands at 122.
The BJP has 78 seats, Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United 45 and Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustan Awam Morcha four seats. The remaining seat is held by an Independent MLA. The Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal and ally Congress hold 114 seats.
