Nitish Kumar faces crucial test vote today





The trust vote will follow after Nitish took the oath as the chief minister of Bihar for the record ninth time. JD(U) national secretary Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said, "Under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar, we will get the majority and the government will complete its tenure."





A heavy security cordon was thrown around the residence of the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, in Patna on Sunday. Amid huddles and shifting of MLAs to secure locations in the state or beyond ahead of the crucial trust vote, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) alleged that the police personnel "wanted to enter (Tejashwi's) residence on any pretext and orchestrate untoward incidents against party MLAs".





"Nitish Kumar has sent thousands of police and surrounded Tejashwiji's residence from all sides. They want to enter the residence on any pretext and do untoward incidents with the MLAs," read a post on the official X handle of RJD. The party added that it will not 'bow down' in the ongoing 'ideological struggle'. -- ANI

Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal United (JDU) exuded confidence that the party's president will win the trust vote during the crucial floor test scheduled on Monday, two weeks after he ditched its alliance with the RJD and formed a government with the BJP.