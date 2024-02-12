Mithun '100% fine', to be discharged from hospital today





Mithun's wife, Yogeeta Bali, a star of the 1970s, says, "He's absolutely OK now. His blood sugar levels had shot up, but now it's totally under control."





Their son Mimoh added, "Dad is a 100 per cent fine. He was admitted to the hospital for a routine sugar-level check-up and is being discharged today."





In December during an interview with Mithun on his recent release Kabuliwala, I had aske about his unfulfilled wishes. "None, absolutely nothing, Subhash my friend. I have got more than I ever dreamt of. Bass abb sirf ek tamanna hai. I want good health for myself and my family."

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai last week amid speculative reports on his health.spoke to Mithun's wife and son for the real story.