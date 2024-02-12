RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Mithun '100% fine', to be discharged from hospital today
February 12, 2024  09:57
Mithun Chakraborty in Kabuliwala
Mithun Chakraborty in Kabuliwala
Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai last week amid speculative reports on his health.  Subhash K Jha spoke to Mithun's wife and son for the real story. 

Mithun's wife, Yogeeta Bali, a star of the 1970s, says, "He's absolutely OK now. His blood sugar levels had shot up, but now it's totally under control."

Their son Mimoh added, "Dad is a 100 per cent fine. He was admitted to the hospital for a routine sugar-level check-up and is being  discharged  today."

In December during an interview with Mithun on his recent release Kabuliwala, I had aske about his unfulfilled  wishes. "None, absolutely  nothing, Subhash my friend. I have got more than I  ever dreamt  of. Bass abb sirf ek tamanna hai. I want good health  for  myself  and my family."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

JD-U downplays absence of MLAs ahead of trust vote
JD-U downplays absence of MLAs ahead of trust vote

Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United on Sunday exuded confidence that its national president, who was sworn in as Bihar CM for a record ninth time after forming a new government with the Bharatiya Janata Party, will win Monday's trust vote.

Lal Salaam Review: Boring!
Lal Salaam Review: Boring!

Lal Salaam is not a movie A Ganesh Nadar would recommend.

Rohit Stirs The MI Pot
Rohit Stirs The MI Pot

Days after Ritika Sajdeh criticised Mumbai Indians Head Coach Mark Boucher's explanation for removing Rohit Sharma as MI captain, Rohit took to social media with a post that intensified the IPL franchise controversy.

Trivedi only outgoing MP in BJP's first list of 14 RS candidates
Trivedi only outgoing MP in BJP's first list of 14 RS candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday named 14 candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls including former Union minister R P N Singh and Sudhanshu Trivedi -- the only outgoing MP renominated by the party.

U-19 PIX: Australia hand India another final heartbreak
U-19 PIX: Australia hand India another final heartbreak

A dominant Australian side produced a superb all-round performance to secure their fourth ICC Under-19 World Cup crown.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances