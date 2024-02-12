Kejriwal, Mann keep their date with Ayodhya

Kejriwal, Mann keep their date with AyodhyaFebruary 12, 2024 16:59
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann attended a special prayer service at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Monday, a senior AAP leader said.
Both the chief ministers arrived in the city in the afternoon. Though Kejriwal, who is the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was invited for the January 22 Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla at the newly built temple, he had said he wanted to visit the it later with his family.
