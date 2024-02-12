RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


International drugs cartel busted in Punjab
February 12, 2024  23:43
Nine people, including three Mexicans, have been arrested and a "drugs lab" busted in Punjab's Ludhiana as part of a Narcotics Control Bureau  operation that began last month to crackdown on an international cartel, according to a statement. 

More than 15 kg of methamphetamine, nine kg of pseudoephedrine and other chemicals have been seized by the central anti-narcotics agency's Delhi Zonal Unit since the operation began, the statement issued by the NCB on Monday said. 

It said an advocate from Mohali in Punjab is the "prime suspect" in the case and the NCB was trying to apprehend him. 

The cartel, the agency said, operated across Delhi-NCR, Punjab and Rajasthan, apart from Dubai, and its operatives included Indians, Mexicans, Canadians and British citizens. 

The narcotics were prepared at a laboratory-like facility in Ludhiana from where the three Mexicans, who worked as chemists, were held, the statement said. -- PTI
