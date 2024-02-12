RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


In a first, TN guv ends address to House in minutes
February 12, 2024  10:58
In a first in the history of the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Governor RN Ravi on Monday concluded his customary address to the House within a few minutes, asserting he disagreed with the government over the content of the address and flayed the DMK regime for 'not respecting' the national anthem. 

 In his inaugural address for the year to the House, Ravi said his repeated requests and advice (to the state government) to show due respect to the national anthem and play it at the beginning and the end of the address has been ignored. 

The House was convened on February 12 by the government for the customary Governor's Address to the Assembly. The Governor said the address has numerous messages with which 'I convincingly disagree, on factual and moral grounds.' 

Hence, Ravi said 'lending his voice' to such aspects that he disagreed with the government, would constitute 'Constitutional travesty.' 

 "Hence with respect to the House, I conclude my address. Wish this House a productive and healthy discussion for the people's good." Ravi, after offering his greetings in Tamil to Speaker M Appavu, Chief Minister M K Stalin and Legislators ended his speech within a few minutes after conveying his disagreement with the government. 

 Recently, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan too ended his customary address in a couple of minutes and read out only the last paragraph. PTI
