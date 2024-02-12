RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Hemant Soren's ED remand extended by 3 days
February 12, 2024  17:08
image
A special PMLA court on Monday extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren by three days in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam, lawyers said. 

 The ED prayed for four days of remand of the JMM leader. Soren, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha executive president, was on February 7 remanded to five days of ED custody by the special PMLA (the Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court. On February 2, the court granted 5 days of ED remand to Soren. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ex-Maha CM Ashok Chavan quits Cong, likely to join BJP
Ex-Maha CM Ashok Chavan quits Cong, likely to join BJP

In a setback to the Congress ahead of Lok Sabha elections, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan on Monday quit the Congress, amid speculation that he is veering towards the Bharatiya Janata Party.

When An Old Friend Passes Away...
When An Old Friend Passes Away...

There will be work today, there will be work tomorrow, there will be work the day after, but nothing will make up for the eternal regret of not seeing a friend when he was dying.

TN governor refuses to read out address, speaker expunges his remarks
TN governor refuses to read out address, speaker expunges his remarks

In yet another instance of his confrontation with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam dispensation in Tamil Nadu, Governor R N Ravi on Monday concluded his customary address to the House within a few minutes, making certain remarks over the...

Qatar releases all 8 Indian Navy veterans, 7 return home
Qatar releases all 8 Indian Navy veterans, 7 return home

Qatar has released eight jailed former Indian Navy personnel and seven of them returned home early Monday, 46 days after their death sentences handed last October were commuted to jail terms of varying duration.

Malaika Parties with Neha Dhupia
Malaika Parties with Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi threw the doors of their new home open to their friends, as they hosted a housewarming party on Sunday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances