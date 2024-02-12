RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Have not resigned from Congress, says MLA Vishwajeet Kadam
February 12, 2024  23:59
Congress MLA and former Maharashtra minister Vishwajeet Kadam on Monday junked speculation that he too had resigned from the party like senior leader Ashok Chavan. 

Earlier in the day, Chavan, a former chief minister of the state, announced he was quitting the Congress. 

Kadam represents Palus-Kadegaon constituency in Sangli district and had served as minister during the MVA government. 

"As a Congress party worker, I am pained to hear the news of Ashokrao Chavan's resignation from the party. Along with this news, misleading information is being spread that I too have resigned. I want to clarify I have not resigned from the party and I am still working as a Congress party worker," Kadam said. 

The people of his constituency have sent him to the state Assembly and he will not take any decision without taking them into confidence, the MLA added. -- PTI
