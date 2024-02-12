Have not resigned from Congress, says MLA Vishwajeet Kadam

Have not resigned from Congress, says MLA Vishwajeet KadamFebruary 12, 2024 23:59
Congress MLA and former Maharashtra minister Vishwajeet Kadam on Monday junked speculation that he too had resigned from the party like senior leader Ashok Chavan.
Earlier in the day, Chavan, a former chief minister of the state, announced he was quitting the Congress.
Kadam represents Palus-Kadegaon constituency in Sangli district and had served as minister during the MVA government.
"As a Congress party worker, I am pained to hear the news of Ashokrao Chavan's resignation from the party. Along with this news, misleading information is being spread that I too have resigned. I want to clarify I have not resigned from the party and I am still working as a Congress party worker," Kadam said.
The people of his constituency have sent him to the state Assembly and he will not take any decision without taking them into confidence, the MLA added. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
TN governor refuses to read out address, speaker expunges his remarks
In yet another instance of his confrontation with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam dispensation in Tamil Nadu, Governor R N Ravi on Monday concluded his customary address to the House within a few minutes, making certain remarks over the...