Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory

The Delhi Police on Monday issued a traffic advisory in view of the proposed farmers' protest, alerting the commuters about restrictions on the movement of vehicles at three borders of the national capital.

Several farmer associations, mostly from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab, have called for the march on February 13 to demand a law guaranteeing MSP for their produce, one of the conditions they had set when they agreed to withdraw their agitation in 2021.

According to the Interstate buses intending to go towards Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal etc. via NH-44 will take ISBT to Majnu Ka Tilla to Signature Bridge to Khajuri Chowk to Loni Border to KMP via Khekra, it said.

Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) intending to go towards Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal etc. via NH-44 are suggested to take exit number-2 on NH-44 (DSIIDC) intersection to Harish Chander Hospital crossing to Bawana road crossing to Bawana Chowk to Bawana-Auchandi Road reaching Auchandi Border to KMP via Saidpur chowki, the advisory stated.

"The HGVs intending to go towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, etc. are suggested to take Outer Ring Road from Mukarba Chowk to Madhuban Chowk to Bhagwan Mahavir Road to Rithala to Pansali Chowk to Helipad to UER-II to Kanjhawala Road-Karala T-Point-Kanjhawala Chowk to Jaunti Village to Jaunti Border/Nizampur Border and enter in Haryana village Bamnoli and may go further go via Nahra-Nahari road to Bahadurgarh road," it read.

The cars and light goods vehicles intending to go towards Sonipat, Panipat Karnal etc. via NH-44 are suggested to take exit from exit 1 (NH-44) Alipur cut to Shani Mandir, to Palla Bakhtawarpur Road Y-Point to Dahisara Village Road two lane stretch to MCD toll Dahisara to Jatti Kalan road to Singhu Stadium to PS Kundali reaching NH-44 towards Sonipat in Haryana.

They can take exit from exit number-2 NH-44 DSIIDC intersection to Harish Chander Hospital Red Light to Sector-A/5 red light to Ramdev Chowk. Ramdev Chowk to Piau Maniyari Border (entering Haryana) towards NH-44, the advisory said.

"The cars and LGVs intending to go towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, etc. are suggested to take exit from exit number-2 DSIIDC cut towards Bawana road to Kanjhawala T-Point to Kanjhawala Chowk via Dr Sahib Singh Verma Road to Jhanda Chowk/Ghevra to take right Nizampur Border via Savdha Village to Bahadurgarh Connecting NH-9," it stated.

They can take Outer Ring Road from Mukarba Chowk to Madhuban Chowk to Bhagwan Mahavir Road to Rithala to Pansali Chowk to Helipad to UER-ll to Kanjhawala Road-Karala T-Point Kanjhawala Chowk to Jaunti Village to Jaunti Border/Nizampur Border and enter in Haryana's Bamnoli village and may go further via Nahra-Nahari road to Bahadurgarh road, the advisory stated.

Traffic from Delhi going to Ghaziabad through Gazipur border may take Pushta Road in front of Akshardham temple OR, Patparganj Road/Mother Dairy road OR, Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg ISBT Anand Vihar and exit from Maharajpur or Apsara border in UP Ghaziabad, it said.

Heavy/commercial vehicles going towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak etc. via Rohtak Road are advised to use Najafgarh Nangloi Road from Nangloi Chowk to enter Haryana via Najafgarh Jharoda Border, it stated.

The vehicles intending to go towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak etc. via Rohtak Road may take left turn from PVC red light up to Jharoda Nala Crossing-take right turn up to Najafgarh Bahadurgarh Road reaching towards Bahadurgarh, the advisory said.

The motorists coming from Punjabi Bagh to turn left from Peeragarhi Chowk up to Najafgarh Road (8 KM) - turn right Uttam Nagar Chowk-Dwarka Mor-Tura Mandi-Najafgarh Firni Road turn left-Chhawla Stand-turn right Dhansa Stand-turn right Bahadurgarh Stand - turn left Najafgarh Bahadurgarh Road-Jharoda Village-Jharoda Border reaching towards Bahadurgarh (HR), it said. -- PTI