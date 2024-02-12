RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


ED issues fresh summons to Farooq Abdullah in JKCA money laundering case
February 12, 2024  22:02
The Enforcement Directorate has issued a fresh summons to National Conference president Farooq Abdullah for questioning in a money laundering case pertaining to the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association, official sources said Monday.

He has been asked to depose at the ED office in Srinagar Tuesday. 

The 86-year-old politician was last called by the central agency in this case on January 11 but he did not appear before it.

He is not expected to appear at the Srinagar office of the central agency this time too, sources close to him said.

The ED investigation pertains to alleged financial irregularities at the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association.

The MP from Srinagar was charge-sheeted by the Enforcement Directorate in this case in 2022.

The case relates to siphoning off JKCA funds by way of transfer to various personal bank accounts of unrelated parties, including those of JKCA office-bearers, and by way of unexplained cash withdrawals from its bank accounts, the ED had said.

The agency's case is based on a 2018 charge-sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the same accused. -- PTI
