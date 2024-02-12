RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cong: Never thought Ashok Chavan would...
February 12, 2024  16:45
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Monday said the decision of his colleague Ashok Chavan to end his association with the party was unfortunate. Prithviraj Chavan also said he was unaware of the compulsion due to which Ashok Chavan left Congress. 

 "This is an unfortunate decision. Never thought a person like him (Ashok Chavan) would take such a step," he told reporters. 

 The former Union minister also said voters would teach a lesson to those who deserted them and left the party. After he quit the party, Ashok Chavan said the decision was a personal one and he doesn't want to ascribe any reason to it. The Bhokar MLA said he has not taken any decision yet on joining the Bharatiya Janata Party.

 Speaking to reporters, Prithviraj Chavan, who was accompanied by party colleagues Balasaheb Thorat and Naseem Khan, said there was discussion about the possibility of such a move by Ashok Chavan. "I do not think anyone from the Congress will follow Ashok Chavan. The party is holding a meeting with all its MLAs in Mumbai on Tuesday to review the situation," the Karad South MLA said. PTI
