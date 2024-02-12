RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Body of Chennai ex-mayor's son recovered in Himachal 8 days after accident
February 12, 2024  23:24
The body of a former Chennai mayor's son, who went missing after the vehicle he was travelling in plunged 200 metres down into the Satluj in Himachal's Kinnaur district, was recovered on Monday after eight days, the police said. 

The accident took place on February 4 near Kashang Nallah, they said. 

The body of Vetri Duraisamy (45), son of former mayor of Chennai Saidai Duraisamy, was recovered from the Satluj river, around 3 km from the accident spot. 

Divers of Mahun Nag Association, Sundernagar (Mandi) recovered the body around 2 pm on Monday, Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Sharma said. 

The body would be handed over to the family members after conducting a post mortem at Indira Gandhi medical College Hospital, Shimla, the police said in a statement issued in Shimla. 

Two days after the accident, Vetri's father Saidai Duraisamy had announced a reward of Rs 1 crore to anyone who finds his son. He had also also made an appeal to the local people to help in finding his son. The vehicle was on its way to Shimla from Kaza when the accident took place. -- PTI
