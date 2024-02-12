RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Bihar trust vote: 3 RJD MLAs sit on govt side
February 12, 2024  13:55
image
RJD MLAs Chetan Anand, Neelam Devi and Prahlad Yadav sit on the government side in the Bihar Assembly in Patna. Floor Test of CM Nitish Kumar's government to prove their majority will be held today. 

RJD Spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav says, "Two MLAs Chetan Anand and Neelam Devi have been made to sit on the side of JDU's whip. They were given threats and whatnot...What kind of trading is this..."

Chetan Anand is the son of former MP Anand Mohan Singh, who was convicted in the lynching of Dalit IAS officer G Krishnaiah. Neelam Devi is the wife of politician Anant Singh, who is currently in jail.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav objected to the MLAs sitting at the Treasury benches.

The BJP-JD(U) combine has 128 members in the 243-member Bihar assembly, where the majority mark stands at 122. The BJP has 78 seats, Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United 45 and Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustan Awam Morcha four seats. The remaining seat is held by an Independent MLA. The Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal and ally Congress hold 114 seats.

-- With inputs from MI Khan
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

V-Day: What Designers Suggest For Yami, Mira And You
V-Day: What Designers Suggest For Yami, Mira And You

Understated or elegant, flirty or playful -- whatever your style, these designers have a tip for you.

How Cool Is Rakul!
How Cool Is Rakul!

While Rakul Singh is a fan of vibrant, bold colours, she wouldn't mind swapping it with pastels in a heartbeat.

How Police Saved A Man From Suicide
How Police Saved A Man From Suicide

'The nylon noose was around his neck; a suicide note was in his hands.'

Dare To Experiment Like Ananya?
Dare To Experiment Like Ananya?

Whether it's going bold with deep necklines or sporting too much bling or too many colours, nothing is unconventional for our Bollywood fashion trendsetters anymore.

Is There Time For A Reset For Paytm?
Is There Time For A Reset For Paytm?

Going by the RBI directive and the overall narrative, Paytm may have lost the rigour of stress tests, audits and compliance.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances