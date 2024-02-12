Bihar trust vote: 3 RJD MLAs sit on govt side

RJD Spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav says, "Two MLAs Chetan Anand and Neelam Devi have been made to sit on the side of JDU's whip. They were given threats and whatnot...What kind of trading is this..."

Chetan Anand is the son of former MP Anand Mohan Singh, who was convicted in the lynching of Dalit IAS officer G Krishnaiah. Neelam Devi is the wife of politician Anant Singh, who is currently in jail.





RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav objected to the MLAs sitting at the Treasury benches.





The BJP-JD(U) combine has 128 members in the 243-member Bihar assembly, where the majority mark stands at 122. The BJP has 78 seats, Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United 45 and Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustan Awam Morcha four seats. The remaining seat is held by an Independent MLA. The Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal and ally Congress hold 114 seats.