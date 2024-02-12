RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Bihar Speaker who refused to resign is removed
February 12, 2024  13:07
Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary
Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary
Update: A no-confidence motion moved by the ruling NDA in Bihar against Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary was on Monday taken up by the state assembly. 

 Chaudhary, who belongs to the RJD, had refused to step down after his party lost power a fortnight ago when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar snapped ties with 'Mahagathbandhan' and returned to the BJP-led coalition. 

 BJP MLA Nandkishore Yadav moveed the no-confidence motion against the Speaker. In the 243-strong assembly, 128 MLAs belong to the NDA, which also includes the JD(U) headed by the chief minister, ex-CM Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM and an Independent MLA Sumit Kumar Singh, who is a minister. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

V-Day: What Designers Suggest For Yami, Mira And You
V-Day: What Designers Suggest For Yami, Mira And You

Understated or elegant, flirty or playful -- whatever your style, these designers have a tip for you.

How Cool Is Rakul!
How Cool Is Rakul!

While Rakul Singh is a fan of vibrant, bold colours, she wouldn't mind swapping it with pastels in a heartbeat.

How Police Saved A Man From Suicide
How Police Saved A Man From Suicide

'The nylon noose was around his neck; a suicide note was in his hands.'

Dare To Experiment Like Ananya?
Dare To Experiment Like Ananya?

Whether it's going bold with deep necklines or sporting too much bling or too many colours, nothing is unconventional for our Bollywood fashion trendsetters anymore.

Is There Time For A Reset For Paytm?
Is There Time For A Reset For Paytm?

Going by the RBI directive and the overall narrative, Paytm may have lost the rigour of stress tests, audits and compliance.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances