Bihar Speaker who refused to resign is removed





Chaudhary, who belongs to the RJD, had refused to step down after his party lost power a fortnight ago when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar snapped ties with 'Mahagathbandhan' and returned to the BJP-led coalition.





BJP MLA Nandkishore Yadav moveed the no-confidence motion against the Speaker. In the 243-strong assembly, 128 MLAs belong to the NDA, which also includes the JD(U) headed by the chief minister, ex-CM Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM and an Independent MLA Sumit Kumar Singh, who is a minister. -- PTI

Update: A no-confidence motion moved by the ruling NDA in Bihar against Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary was on Monday taken up by the state assembly.