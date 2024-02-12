Bihar floor test: Nitish, MLAs arrive at Assembly





Former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav leaves from his residence for the Bihar Vidhan Sabha.





The floor test of the NDA government led by CM Nitish Kumar will be held in the Assembly today.





Bihar Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha and BJP MLAs show victory signs as they arrive at the State Assembly in Patna.

Bihar CM and JDU national president Nitish Kumar arrives at the Bihar Assembly in Patna, ahead of the floor test of his government today.