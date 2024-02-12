RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Bihar floor test: Nitish, MLAs arrive at Assembly
February 12, 2024  10:35
Security outside the Bihar Assembly
Bihar CM and JDU national president Nitish Kumar arrives at the Bihar Assembly in Patna, ahead of the floor test of his government today.

Former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav leaves from his residence for the Bihar Vidhan Sabha. 

 The floor test of the NDA government led by CM Nitish Kumar will be held in the Assembly today. 

 Bihar Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha and BJP MLAs show victory signs as they arrive at the State Assembly in Patna.
JD-U downplays absence of MLAs ahead of trust vote
Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United on Sunday exuded confidence that its national president, who was sworn in as Bihar CM for a record ninth time after forming a new government with the Bharatiya Janata Party, will win Monday's trust vote.

Lal Salaam Review: Boring!
Lal Salaam is not a movie A Ganesh Nadar would recommend.

Rohit Stirs The MI Pot
Days after Ritika Sajdeh criticised Mumbai Indians Head Coach Mark Boucher's explanation for removing Rohit Sharma as MI captain, Rohit took to social media with a post that intensified the IPL franchise controversy.

Trivedi only outgoing MP in BJP's first list of 14 RS candidates
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday named 14 candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls including former Union minister R P N Singh and Sudhanshu Trivedi -- the only outgoing MP renominated by the party.

U-19 PIX: Australia hand India another final heartbreak
A dominant Australian side produced a superb all-round performance to secure their fourth ICC Under-19 World Cup crown.

