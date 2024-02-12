Bihar floor test: Governor addresses Assembly





The BJP, which is back in power in Bihar after a recent realignment with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Monday exuded confidence that the new government will easily sail through the trust vote.





State BJP president Samrat Choudhary, who has landed the job of a deputy CM, reached the assembly premises ahead of the trust vote flashing a victory sign. He was accompanied by party colleague Vijay Kumar Sinha, who is also a deputy CM.





"Democracy shall win", said Sinha, as he sauntered towards the central hall where the day's proceedings will begin with the governor's address to members of the bicameral legislature. Choudhary quipped, "bachche ko khilona mil jaaega (the kid will be left with a toy)". -- ANI

Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar addresses the State Assembly Floor Test of CM Nitish Kumar's government to prove their majority will be held today.