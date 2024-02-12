RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Bihar floor test: Governor addresses Assembly
February 12, 2024  11:41
Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar
Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar
Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar addresses the State Assembly Floor Test of CM Nitish Kumar's government to prove their majority will be held today. 

 The BJP, which is back in power in Bihar after a recent realignment with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Monday exuded confidence that the new government will easily sail through the trust vote. 

 State BJP president Samrat Choudhary, who has landed the job of a deputy CM, reached the assembly premises ahead of the trust vote flashing a victory sign. He was accompanied by party colleague Vijay Kumar Sinha, who is also a deputy CM. 

 "Democracy shall win", said Sinha, as he sauntered towards the central hall where the day's proceedings will begin with the governor's address to members of the bicameral legislature. Choudhary quipped, "bachche ko khilona mil jaaega (the kid will be left with a toy)". -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

How Police Saved A Man From Suicide
How Police Saved A Man From Suicide

'The nylon noose was around his neck; a suicide note was in his hands.'

Qatar frees jailed Navy veterans, 7 return to India
Qatar frees jailed Navy veterans, 7 return to India

In a major diplomatic triumph for India, eight veterans of the Indian Navy who were sentenced to death in Qatar, were released by Doha on Monday.

Kriti Has No Blues, Only Hues
Kriti Has No Blues, Only Hues

Sanjana is nervous in California... Kiara-Varun's throwback pic... Daisy enjoys The Great Falls...

How Cool Is Rakul!
How Cool Is Rakul!

While Rakul Singh is a fan of vibrant, bold colours, she wouldn't mind swapping it with pastels in a heartbeat.

Who is Akash Deep?
Who is Akash Deep?

Akash was standing near the boundary ropes having finished his spell during Bengal's Ranji Trophy match against Kerala in Thumba. Applause from his Bengal team-mates gave him the news he had been waiting for -- his maiden Test call-up.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances