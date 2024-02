Uncertainty is rife in the Bihar Assembly ahead of trust vote, reports MI Khan.

According to sources, three of the 45 JD-U MLAs and two of the 78 BJP MLAs have failed to reach the Assembly to take part in trust vote.





Similarly, two of 79 RJD MLAs are yet to reach the Assembly.





Ruling NDA will move to remove Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary, a RJD MLA, after end of Governor's speech.