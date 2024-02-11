RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Trinamool to send journalist Sagarika Ghose to RS
February 11, 2024  15:02
image
The Trinamool Congress on Sunday announced the names of journalist Sagarika Ghose, party leader Sushmita Dev and two others for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls from the state.

'We are pleased to announce the candidature of @sagarikaghose, @SushmitaDevAITC, @MdNadimulHaque6 and Mamata Bala Thakur for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections,' the party said in a tweet.

'We extend our heartfelt wishes to them and may they work towards upholding Trinamool's enduring legacy of indomitable spirit and advocacy for the rights of every Indian,' it said.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

TMC to send journalist Sagarika Ghose to Rajya Sabha
TMC to send journalist Sagarika Ghose to Rajya Sabha

'We are pleased to announce the candidature of @sagarikaghose, @SushmitaDevAITC, @MdNadimulHaque6 and Mamata Bala Thakur for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections,' the party said in a tweet.

Shubman Gill's fanboy moment with Rohan Bopanna
Shubman Gill's fanboy moment with Rohan Bopanna

Shubman Gill shared a picture with ace Ttennis star Rohan Bopanna on Saturday.

IndiGo plane misses taxiway at Delhi airport, blocks runway
IndiGo plane misses taxiway at Delhi airport, blocks runway

An IndiGo aircraft from Amritsar missed the exit taxiway after landing at the Delhi airport on Sunday morning, following which one of the runways was blocked for little over 15 minutes, impacting flight operations, according to sources.

Neeraj Chopra's journey from chubby kid to Tokyo gold
Neeraj Chopra's journey from chubby kid to Tokyo gold

Never got mentally down when people made fun of my weight: Neeraj Chopra in Fit India Champions podcast

Sunrisers seal back-to-back titles in SA20 thriller
Sunrisers seal back-to-back titles in SA20 thriller

Sunrisers Eastern Cape completed back-to-back title success in the SA20 with a thumping 89-run victory over Durban Super Giants

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances