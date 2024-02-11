RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Mithun is absolutely okay now, say wife and son
February 11, 2024  10:16
image
Subhash K Jha reports:

I connected with Mithun Chakraborty's wife and son for a report on the actor's health.

Mithunda's media shy wife Yogeeta Bali (herself a notable star of the 1970s) says, "He's absolutely okay now. His sugar levels had shot up. Now it's totally under control."

Mithunda's son Mimoh told me, "Dad is a hundred percent fine. He was admitted to the hospital for a routine sugar-level checkup."

Some time ago in December when I had interviewed Mithunda for his touching performance in Kabuliwala, we had spoken about his unfulfilled wishes he had passionately replied, "None,  absolutely nothing, Subhash my friend. I have got more than I ever dreamt of. Bass ab sirf ek tamanna hai. I want good health for myself and my family."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Had EVMs been there today...: Pakistan President
Had EVMs been there today...: Pakistan President

President Alvi recalled the fight for the EVMs waged by the previous PTI-led government, saying that the entire endeavour -- which involved more than 50 meetings at the presidency alone -- was abandoned.

Am I a spokesperson of Babar or Aurangzeb?: Owaisi
Am I a spokesperson of Babar or Aurangzeb?: Owaisi

"Is the current government a government for a particular community? Is it a government only for Hindutva?" Owaisi said.

Don't eat if your parents don't vote for me: Sena MLA
Don't eat if your parents don't vote for me: Sena MLA

Last month, Santosh Bangar said he would hang himself if Narendra Modi did not return as Prime Minister after the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

BJP got nearly Rs 1300 cr via electoral bonds, Cong received...
BJP got nearly Rs 1300 cr via electoral bonds, Cong received...

The Congress, on the other hand, earned Rs 171 crore from electoral bonds which was down from Rs 236 crore in FY 2021-22.

10 BJP men held for attack on scribe Wagle; Editors Guild condmens incident
10 BJP men held for attack on scribe Wagle; Editors Guild condmens incident

Television visuals showed BJP workers mobbing the car at Khandoji Baba Chowk and vandalising it, resulting in the vehicle's windscreen and side panes getting damaged.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances