Mithun is absolutely okay now, say wife and son

Subhash K Jha reports:





I connected with Mithun Chakraborty's wife and son for a report on the actor's health.





Mithunda's media shy wife Yogeeta Bali (herself a notable star of the 1970s) says, "He's absolutely okay now. His sugar levels had shot up. Now it's totally under control."





Mithunda's son Mimoh told me, "Dad is a hundred percent fine. He was admitted to the hospital for a routine sugar-level checkup."





Some time ago in December when I had interviewed Mithunda for his touching performance in Kabuliwala, we had spoken about his unfulfilled wishes he had passionately replied, "None, absolutely nothing, Subhash my friend. I have got more than I ever dreamt of. Bass ab sirf ek tamanna hai. I want good health for myself and my family."