Mithun Chakraborty 'quite stable': Hospital official
February 11, 2024  20:17
image
The health condition of veteran actor and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mithun Chakraborty has improved and he is 'quite stable', an official said on Sunday.

Chakraborty, 73, was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata on Saturday, after he complained of severe chest pain.

"He is recuperating well, is fully conscious, well-oriented, active, and has consumed a soft diet. He will undergo certain investigations before his discharge," the official of the medical facility said.

The popular actor has already undergone an MRI, along with other medical tests at the hospital.

Chakraborty, who has been honoured with Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in the country, has acted in around 350 films in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Bhojpuri and Tamil.   -- PTI

IMAGE: West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar meets with veteran party leader Mithun Chakraborty at a hospital in Kolkata on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo
