Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to visit Ayodhya on Monday
February 11, 2024  17:12
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will visit Ayodhya on Monday to pay obeisance at the Ram temple, Aam Aadmi Party sources said.

The AAP convener was invited to the January 22 consecration ceremony at the temple but had said that he wanted to visit the temple later with his parents, wife and children.

"Kejriwal and Mann will be going to Ayodhya tomorrow. They will be accompanied by their families also," a source said on Sunday.  -- PTI
