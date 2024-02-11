RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Haldwani violence: Uttarakhand govt seeks additional central forces
February 11, 2024  11:30
image
The Uttarakhand government has sought more central forces for deployment in Haldwani where violence erupted on February 8 after the demolition of an "illegal" madrassa, officials said.
   
They said four companies -- containing about 100 personnel each -- of the Central Paramilitary Forces have been sought from the Home Ministry to maintain law and order in Banbhoolpura area, the epicentre of the mob violence.

The requisition was sent to the Centre by Chief Secretary Radha Raturi. 
Curfew remains in force in Banbhoopura area but has been lifted from the outer areas of the town. Nearly 1,100 security personnel are already deployed in the town. 

Shops are still shut in Banbhoolpura and the roads deserted. 

Internet services also continue to be suspended in the area to prevent rumour-mongering through social media platforms. 
 
 Six rioters were killed while 60 people were injured in Thursday's violence, officials said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Am I a spokesperson of Babar or Aurangzeb?: Owaisi
Am I a spokesperson of Babar or Aurangzeb?: Owaisi

"Is the current government a government for a particular community? Is it a government only for Hindutva?" Owaisi said.

Don't eat if your parents don't vote for me: Sena MLA
Don't eat if your parents don't vote for me: Sena MLA

Last month, Santosh Bangar said he would hang himself if Narendra Modi did not return as Prime Minister after the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

BJP got nearly Rs 1300 cr via electoral bonds, Cong received...
BJP got nearly Rs 1300 cr via electoral bonds, Cong received...

The Congress, on the other hand, earned Rs 171 crore from electoral bonds which was down from Rs 236 crore in FY 2021-22.

10 BJP men held for attack on scribe Wagle; Editors Guild condmens incident
10 BJP men held for attack on scribe Wagle; Editors Guild condmens incident

Television visuals showed BJP workers mobbing the car at Khandoji Baba Chowk and vandalising it, resulting in the vehicle's windscreen and side panes getting damaged.

In Pictures - Liverpool return to the top; Haaland marks return in style
In Pictures - Liverpool return to the top; Haaland marks return in style

Liverpool reclaimed top spot in the Premier League with a 3-1 win over Burnley at Anfield on Saturday, but they were made to battle hard by a brave visiting side.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances