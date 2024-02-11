Haldwani violence: Uttarakhand govt seeks additional central forces

The Uttarakhand government has sought more central forces for deployment in Haldwani where violence erupted on February 8 after the demolition of an "illegal" madrassa, officials said.

They said four companies -- containing about 100 personnel each -- of the Central Paramilitary Forces have been sought from the Home Ministry to maintain law and order in Banbhoolpura area, the epicentre of the mob violence.





The requisition was sent to the Centre by Chief Secretary Radha Raturi.

Curfew remains in force in Banbhoopura area but has been lifted from the outer areas of the town. Nearly 1,100 security personnel are already deployed in the town.





Shops are still shut in Banbhoolpura and the roads deserted.





Internet services also continue to be suspended in the area to prevent rumour-mongering through social media platforms.

Six rioters were killed while 60 people were injured in Thursday's violence, officials said. -- PTI