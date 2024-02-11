RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
EC snatched NCP from its founders: Sharad Pawar
February 11, 2024  19:20
image
Senior politician Sharad Pawar on Sunday said the Election Commission's decision to allot the Nationalist Congress Party name and symbol to Ajit Pawar-led group was 'surprising' as the poll body has 'snatched' the party from the hands of its founders and gave it to others.

He also said the programme and ideology are important for the people while a symbol is useful for a limited period.

In a setback to Sharad Pawar, the Election Commission on February 6 recognised the Ajit Pawar faction as the real NCP and also allotted the party symbol 'clock' to the group led by him.

"I am confident that people will not support the Election Commission ruling against which we have approached the Supreme Court," Sharad Pawar told reporters in Pune.

The Election Commission not only snatched our symbol but also handed over our party to others, he said.

"The EC snatched the party from the hands of those who founded and built it and gave it to others; such a thing never happened before in the country," said Pawar, who founded the NCP in 1999 after breaking away from Congress. 

Pawar, who had served as chief minister of Maharashtra and also as union minister, recalled that he had contested his first election on the symbol of 'a pair of bullocks'.

"The programme and ideology are more important than any symbol," he said. 

The EC had said that its decision followed the laid-out tests of maintainability of such a petition which included tests of aims and objectives of the party constitution, the test of party constitution and tests of majority, both organisational and legislative.

The poll body has allotted 'Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar' as the party name for the group led by Sharad Pawar.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Expelled from Cong, Acharya Pramod says Pilot, Priyanka are...
Expelled from Cong, Acharya Pramod says Pilot, Priyanka are...

A day after his expulsion from the Congress, Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Sunday said leaders like Sachin Pilot and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are being disrespected in the party where people need 'chamchagiri' (sycophancy) to survive.

U19 PHOTOS: Aus set for victory as India collapse
U19 PHOTOS: Aus set for victory as India collapse

Australia still managed to post a competitive 253 for seven in the Under-19 World Cup title clash in Benoni

BJP sees opportunity in Bengal post TMC-Cong break up
BJP sees opportunity in Bengal post TMC-Cong break up

Struggling to gain political traction on issues of corruption, the West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party is shifting its focus to emotive topics such as the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in a bid to achieve...

TMC to send journalist Sagarika Ghose to Rajya Sabha
TMC to send journalist Sagarika Ghose to Rajya Sabha

'We are pleased to announce the candidature of @sagarikaghose, @SushmitaDevAITC, @MdNadimulHaque6 and Mamata Bala Thakur for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections,' the party said in a tweet.

Maxwell powers Australia to T20I series glory
Maxwell powers Australia to T20I series glory

Glenn Maxwell's breathtaking knock helped Australia clinch the three-match T20I series with a second consecutive win on Sunday

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances