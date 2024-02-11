RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Don't eat if your parents don't vote for me: Shinde MLA
February 11, 2024  09:08
image
An MLA of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has courted controversy by asking children not to eat for two days if their parents don't vote for him.
  
Kalamnuri MLA Santosh Bangar's remarks came less than a week after the Election Commission issued directives against the use of children in poll-related activities.

"If your parents don't vote for me in the next election, don't eat for two days," Bangar is seen telling school children in a viral video, shot when he visited a zilla parishad school in Hingoli district.

Bangar is seen telling the puzzled students, all less than 10 years old, that if their parents question their refusal to eat, they should reply, "Vote for Santosh Bangar, only then will we eat."

The MLA then asked the children to repeat and recite what they would say in front of their parents about whom to vote for in the next elections.

Bangar's remarks have prompted leaders from the Congress and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP to seek action against him.

NCP-SP spokesperson Clyde Crasto said, "What Bangar told the school children goes against the directive of the Election Commission, therefore, strict action must be taken against him. He is a repeat offender and goes scot-free as he is an ally of the BJP. The Commission must act against him without prejudice."

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar sought action by the Election Commission against Bangar and also wondered if the state education minister was sleeping when an MLA of his party was making such remarks to school children.

Bangar is known for his shocking remarks and actions, which have been the subject of much controversy in the past.

Last month, he said he would hang himself if Narendra Modi did not return as Prime Minister after the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

In August last year, he was booked by the Kalamnuri police for allegedly brandishing a sword during a festive rally.

In 2022, a video of him slapping a catering manager of a midday meal programme for labourers had gone viral. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

BJP got nearly Rs 1300 cr via electoral bonds, Cong received...
BJP got nearly Rs 1300 cr via electoral bonds, Cong received...

The Congress, on the other hand, earned Rs 171 crore from electoral bonds which was down from Rs 236 crore in FY 2021-22.

10 BJP men held for attack on scribe Wagle; Editors Guild condmens incident
10 BJP men held for attack on scribe Wagle; Editors Guild condmens incident

Television visuals showed BJP workers mobbing the car at Khandoji Baba Chowk and vandalising it, resulting in the vehicle's windscreen and side panes getting damaged.

In Pictures - Liverpool return to the top; Haaland marks return in style
In Pictures - Liverpool return to the top; Haaland marks return in style

Liverpool reclaimed top spot in the Premier League with a 3-1 win over Burnley at Anfield on Saturday, but they were made to battle hard by a brave visiting side.

17th LS took decisions for which generations waited for long: Modi
17th LS took decisions for which generations waited for long: Modi

As the adjournment of Parliament for an indefinite period with the Rajya Sabha also adjourning sine die kickstarts the final countdown for the general elections, Modi said the last five years were a period of "reform, perform and...

At 272, 17th LS sees lowest number of sittings among full-term govts
At 272, 17th LS sees lowest number of sittings among full-term govts

The 17th Lok Sabha had 272 sittings altogether over its five-year tenure from 2019-2024.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances