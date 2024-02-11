RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
BJP got nearly Rs 1300 cr via electoral bonds
February 11, 2024  08:38
image
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party received nearly Rs 1300 crore through electoral bonds in the 2022-23, which was seven times more than what the Congress got in the same period through the same route.
   
The BJP's total contributions stood at Rs 2120 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal, of which 61 per cent came from electoral bonds, according to the party's annual audited report submitted to the Election Commission.
 
In FY 2021-22, the party's total contributions were to the tune of Rs 1775 crore.
 
The party's total income in 2022-23 stood at Rs 2360.8 crore, up from Rs 1917 crore in FY 2021-22.
 
The Congress, on the other hand, earned Rs 171 crore from electoral bonds which was down from Rs 236 crore in  FY 2021-22.
 
The BJP and the Congress are recognised national parties. 
 
The Samajwadi Party, a recognised state party, had earned Rs 3.2 crore through electoral bonds in 2021-22. In 2022-23, it received no contributions from these bonds.
 
Another state recognised party, the TDP, earned Rs 34 crore through electoral bonds in 2022-23 which was up 10 times from the previous fiscal.
 
The BJP also earned Rs 237 crore from interests in the last fiscal, up from Rs 135 crore in 2021-22. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

BJP got nearly Rs 1300 cr via electoral bonds, Cong received...
BJP got nearly Rs 1300 cr via electoral bonds, Cong received...

The Congress, on the other hand, earned Rs 171 crore from electoral bonds which was down from Rs 236 crore in FY 2021-22.

10 BJP men held for attack on scribe Wagle; Editors Guild condmens incident
10 BJP men held for attack on scribe Wagle; Editors Guild condmens incident

Television visuals showed BJP workers mobbing the car at Khandoji Baba Chowk and vandalising it, resulting in the vehicle's windscreen and side panes getting damaged.

In Pictures - Liverpool return to the top; Haaland marks return in style
In Pictures - Liverpool return to the top; Haaland marks return in style

Liverpool reclaimed top spot in the Premier League with a 3-1 win over Burnley at Anfield on Saturday, but they were made to battle hard by a brave visiting side.

17th LS took decisions for which generations waited for long: Modi
17th LS took decisions for which generations waited for long: Modi

As the adjournment of Parliament for an indefinite period with the Rajya Sabha also adjourning sine die kickstarts the final countdown for the general elections, Modi said the last five years were a period of "reform, perform and...

At 272, 17th LS sees lowest number of sittings among full-term govts
At 272, 17th LS sees lowest number of sittings among full-term govts

The 17th Lok Sabha had 272 sittings altogether over its five-year tenure from 2019-2024.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances