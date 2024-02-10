RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


UDF MP's lunch with Modi triggers a row
February 10, 2024  21:50
NK Premachandran
United Democratic Front MP NK Premachandran's lunch with Prime Minister Narendra Modi has triggered a political row in Kerala with the ruling CPI-M taking a dig at him pointing out his "closeness" with the PM. 

The Kollam MP was among the parliamentarians, selected from different parties, with whom PM Modi had lunch at the Parliament canteen on Friday. 

While Premachandran justified his accepting the invitation from the PMO saying it was a friendly meeting beyond politics, senior CPI-M leader and finance minister KN Balagopal made fun of him saying that he might have gone as he was so close to the PM. 

Senior Marxist party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Elamaram Kareem and LDF Convenor EP Jayarajan also slammed Premachandran's gesture. 

However, Premachandran told the media that it was a sheer "friendly meeting" and a "new and happy experience in life." 

"It was an unexpected invitation from the PMO. It was just a friendly and casual talk...No political matter ever came up for discussion," he said. 

Hailing Modi's friendly behaviour during the meeting, the UDF MP said he spoke in a way that did not give the impression that it was the PM who was speaking. 

During the meeting, Modi shared his life experiences, about his daily routine, the days during the tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister and so on, Premachandran further said. 

"Beyond politics, it was a personal meeting...and a new experience in life," he added. -- PTI
