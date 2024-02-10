RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
RJD MLAs to stay at Tejashwi's home till trust vote
February 10, 2024  22:13
Tejashwi Yadav/File image
Tejashwi Yadav/File image
Rashtriya Janata Dal national spokesman Manoj Jha on Saturday said all MLAs of the party will be putting up at the residence of Tejashwi Yadav in Patna until Monday when they will vote against the ruling National Democratic Alliance during the trust vote. 

Jha made the statement late in the evening, hours after party legislators had reached 5, Deshratna Marg, the official bungalow allotted to Yadav as the deputy chief minister, a post he lost as a result of the latest volte-face by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the JD-U president. 

"Not only MLAs of our party, but even our alliance partners have expressed their wish to be with Tejashwi Yadav till February 12. For us, it is just another date in the calendar but it is definitely causing immense anxiety to those who have achieved power by stealth,' said the Rajya Sabha MP. 

The legislators had begun to reach Yadav's place in the afternoon, where a luncheon was hosted by the younger son and heir apparent of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad ahead of the budget session. 

By the evening, the visitors were still inside the bungalow and the posse of journalists got piqued upon noticing additional barricades being put up around the sprawling bungalow and personal staff of many an MLA carrying medicines and other belongings. 

They said they had been told by the employer that there was a meeting which would continue for long. 

As the news spread, the ruling NDA got intrigued and leaders of the BJP and the JD-U came out with statements alleging that the RJD, which has the highest number of 79 MLAs in the 243-member House, was placing its legislators "under house arrest' fearing a split ahead of the trust vote. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

U19 World Cup: Keep it simple, says coach Kanitkar ahead of final
U19 World Cup: Keep it simple, says coach Kanitkar ahead of final

India head coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar has urged his team to be natural and keep things simple as they prepare to face Australia in the final of the Under-19 Cricket World Cup at Willowmoore Park on Sunday.

17 LS took decisions for which generations waited for long: Modi
17 LS took decisions for which generations waited for long: Modi

As the adjournment of Parliament for an indefinite period with the Rajya Sabha also adjourning sine die kickstarts the final countdown for the general elections, Modi said the last five years were a period of "reform, perform and...

Harmanpreet's brace powers India to comfortable win over Spain
Harmanpreet's brace powers India to comfortable win over Spain

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh slammed a brace as the Indian men's hockey team outplayed Spain 4-1 in a FIH Pro League match in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

Poll victory of Nawaz Sharif, daughter challenged amid rigging charges
Poll victory of Nawaz Sharif, daughter challenged amid rigging charges

A large number of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf candidates had contested as independents after the ECP had snatched the former prime minister Imran Khan-led party of its iconic cricket bat symbol.

In Sasaram, playing cricket was a crime, says Akash Deep after his maiden Test call-up
In Sasaram, playing cricket was a crime, says Akash Deep after his maiden Test call-up

Akash Deep had just finished his spell and was manning the boundary when he heard everyone in the Bengal dressing room clapping in unison and congratulating him.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances