RJD MLAs to stay at Tejashwi's home till trust vote





Jha made the statement late in the evening, hours after party legislators had reached 5, Deshratna Marg, the official bungalow allotted to Yadav as the deputy chief minister, a post he lost as a result of the latest volte-face by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the JD-U president.





"Not only MLAs of our party, but even our alliance partners have expressed their wish to be with Tejashwi Yadav till February 12. For us, it is just another date in the calendar but it is definitely causing immense anxiety to those who have achieved power by stealth,' said the Rajya Sabha MP.





The legislators had begun to reach Yadav's place in the afternoon, where a luncheon was hosted by the younger son and heir apparent of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad ahead of the budget session.





By the evening, the visitors were still inside the bungalow and the posse of journalists got piqued upon noticing additional barricades being put up around the sprawling bungalow and personal staff of many an MLA carrying medicines and other belongings.





They said they had been told by the employer that there was a meeting which would continue for long.





As the news spread, the ruling NDA got intrigued and leaders of the BJP and the JD-U came out with statements alleging that the RJD, which has the highest number of 79 MLAs in the 243-member House, was placing its legislators "under house arrest' fearing a split ahead of the trust vote. -- PTI

