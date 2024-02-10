Protests in Bengal village for TMC leader's arrest





Local women with sticks and brooms in their hands took out processions in different areas of Sandeshkhali as the protests intensified on the second day on Friday.





"Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed and internet services have been suspended in parts of North 24 Parganas district," a senior police officer said.





Shajahan has been absconding since last month after a team of the Enforcement Directorate that went to raid his house in an alleged ration scam was attacked by a mob.





The protesting women alleged that Shajahan and his "gang" captured swathes of land by force, besides sexually harassing them.





Shajahan's supporters also took to the streets, further adding to the tension.





Suvendu Adhikari, BJP MLA and leader of opposition in the West Bengal assembly, alleged that human rights have been violated in Sandeshkhali. -- PTI

