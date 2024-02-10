RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


President Murmu to visit Andaman & Nicobar Islands from Feb 19
February 10, 2024  15:06
President Droupadi Murmu will arrive in Port Blair on February 19 on a five-day visit to Andaman and Nicobar Islands, an official said on Saturday. 

This will be Murmu's first visit to the archipelago after becoming the President of India in 2022. 

The president will arrive here around 1 pm on February 19 at INS Utkrosh in Port Blair where she will be welcomed by Lt Governor Admiral (Retd) D K Joshi, Commander-In-Chief, Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN), Air Marshal Saju Balakrishnan, and senior officials. 

During her stay in Andaman and Nicobar Islands from February 19-23, the president will visit Cellular Jail, Swaraj Dweep popularly known as Havelock Islands, Campbell Bay, Indira Point (the southernmost point of India) and will interact with various communities and officials to get a first hand experience about the island. 

She will also visit Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Dweep (previously known as Ross Island) where the managing director of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Integrated Development Corporation Limited Nandini Paliwal will brief her about the proposed development of a National Memorial. 

Also, there will be a film presentation on Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and a special screening on Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan. 

The president will also interact with the tribal community on various issues. -- PTI
