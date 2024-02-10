RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Parliament's final session before LS polls concludes
February 10, 2024  19:49
A view of the Lok Sabha proceedings/File image
The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned sine die on Saturday, marking the conclusion of the Budget session of Parliament before the Lok Sabha elections later this year. 

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the 17 Lok Sabha passed 222 bills in the last five years.

On the last day of the session, the House discussed the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, following which a resolution was passed.

In his concluding remarks, Speaker Om Birla said he treated the treasury and the opposition benches as equal. 

He said that he took certain harsh decisions to maintain the dignity of the House.

Birla then adjourned the House sine die (for an indefinite period).

The Budget session, the last before the Lok Sabha elections due in April-May, began on January 31.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said in the "short but important session", the House sat for nine days dealing with 116 issues of public importance alongside answering 90 starred and 960 unstarred questions of parliamentarians.

"Overall productivity during the session stood at an impressive figure of 137 per cent," he said.

Bharat is making a phenomenal progress in all walks of life and is in an era of immense possibilities, he said, urging members to contribute to continuous incremental rise of the country.

"We have come to close of 263rd session of Rajya Sabha. It is the last session before we go for the general election, a true festival of democracy in the mother of democracy," he said. -- PTI
