NMC warns medical colleges against compelling PG students to stay in hostels





It said the medical colleges failing to follow the directive may have to face action, such as monetary penalties, reduction of seats and stoppage of admissions.





In a public notice issued on February 8, the commission referred to the Post Graduate Medical Education Regulation, 2023, which says: "It will be mandatory for the college to provide appropriate residential accommodation to post-graduate students. However, it will not be mandatory for the PG students to stay in the hostel."





The NMC said it has received a number of complaints from post-graduate students alleging that medical colleges are compelling them to stay in the hostels offered by them and about the hefty amounts being charged by the institutes on this account. -- PTI

