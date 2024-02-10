RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


NMC warns medical colleges against compelling PG students to stay in hostels
February 10, 2024  16:07
File image
The National Medical Commission has warned medical colleges and institutions against compelling post-graduate students to stay in the hostels offered by them and charging hefty amounts for the same. 

It said the medical colleges failing to follow the directive may have to face action, such as monetary penalties, reduction of seats and stoppage of admissions. 

In a public notice issued on February 8, the commission referred to the Post Graduate Medical Education Regulation, 2023, which says: "It will be mandatory for the college to provide appropriate residential accommodation to post-graduate students. However, it will not be mandatory for the PG students to stay in the hostel." 

The NMC said it has received a number of complaints from post-graduate students alleging that medical colleges are compelling them to stay in the hostels offered by them and about the hefty amounts being charged by the institutes on this account. -- PTI
