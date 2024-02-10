RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


NIA carries out raids to dismantle terror infrastructure in J-K
February 10, 2024  12:28
The National Investigation Agency conducted multiple raids in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday as part of its crackdown against elements allegedly involved in terror funding and radicalisation of youngsters, officials said. 

The raids are underway at different places, including Gujjar Nagar and Shaheedi Chowk in Jammu city, they added. 

The officials said a private school and premises linked to three of its functionaries, including the house of the chairman, were raided by the NIA sleuths. 

The residences of two former leaders of banned outfit Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir were searched in Kulgam district, the officials said. 

The raids were conducted at the residences of former Jamaat chief Sheikh Ghulam Hassan and another leader, Sayar Ahmad Reshi, they added. 

The Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir was banned by the Centre for five years in February 2019. -- PTI
