New allies welcome, talks with SAD on: Amit Shah





Speaking at an event, Shah also stressed that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act will be implemented before the Lok Sabha polls and predicted the BJP will win 370 seats while the NDA will get more than 400 seats out of 543 in the elections.





Asked about the possibility of the Rashtriya Lok Dal, headed by Jayant Singh, Shiromani Akali Dal and other regional parties joining the National Democratic Alliance, the home minister said, "We believe in family planning (in general) but not in politics."





"We always want that our alliance grows and we always welcome new allies. Our ideology has remained the same since the days of Jan Sangh. Those who like to join us can come," he said at the ET NOW Global Business Summit 2024.





When pressed further on the re-entry of SAD in NDA, he said, "Talks are going on but nothing has been finalised." Sukhbir Singh Badal-led SAD had pulled out of the NDA in September 2020 over the now-scrapped three farm laws.





On the possibility of joining hands with the TDP, which left the NDA in 2018, or the YSR Congress, Shah said, "Everything is not disclosed in such platforms. Wait for some time. Everything will be clear for all." -- PTI

