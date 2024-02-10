RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Modi asked ministers to not get into blame-game with Oppn during Covid: Mandaviya
February 10, 2024  09:57
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had directed all cabinet ministers to not be involved in "blame-game" during the Covid pandemic even as opposition parties were indulging in politics over vaccine production, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday. 
   
Addressing questions at the 'Sushasan Mahotsav 2024', the minister said that the prime minister was pained by the opposition parties' criticism and attacks on the government over its efforts to develop an indigenous vaccine to vaccinate the country's people.
 
"First they asked when the vaccine will arrive, and when it did, they questioned its efficacy and asked why PM Modi was not taking it. When the country was going through the Covid crisis, opposition parties indulged in politics over vaccine production.
 
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the time directed his ministers not to get into blame-game and continue working diligently towards protecting the people from the disease," Mandaviya said.
 
When Covid struck, the world doubted India's capability of handling the pandemic, he said.
 
PM Modi held meetings with scientists and encouraged them to develop indigenous vaccines besides putting in place a number of guidelines and protocols.
 
He said there was no dearth of manpower and brainpower in India and within a short period of time, two vaccines were available in India by January 2021 which is a "major success story of India's research".
 
He said that India sent medicines such as hydroxychlorine to 150 nations, including some developed countries, during the Covid crisis after fulfilling India's own requirement.
 
It is worth mentioning that pharma companies did not increase the price of medicines and the quality of medicines were not compromised," he said.
 
"For us health is not commerce but sewa," Mandaviya added.
 
Responding to a question about the achievements of the Modi government in the last 10 years when compared to all his predecessors, Mandaviya said the current government adopts a holistic approach in the health sector.
 
First, the government decided to make health accessible and affordable for which 1.64 lakh Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres were made operational, the health minister said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Kohli to miss rest of Test series; Rahul, Jadeja back
Kohli to miss rest of Test series; Rahul, Jadeja back

Among other developments, middle order batter Shreyas Iyer will miss the next three Tests due to injury.

ED files money laundering case against Sameer Wankhede
ED files money laundering case against Sameer Wankhede

Wankhede, a 2008-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of the Customs and Indirect Taxes cadre, has moved the Bombay High Court seeking protection from any coercive action by the anti-money laundering agency.

Indian-origin man dies after assault at US restaurant
Indian-origin man dies after assault at US restaurant

A preliminary investigation found that Taneja and an unknown man were involved in a verbal argument that turned physical, WUSA, a television station in Washington, DC, affiliated with CBS, said.

Journalist Nikhil Wagle's car attacked by BJP workers over remarks on Modi, Advani
Journalist Nikhil Wagle's car attacked by BJP workers over remarks on Modi, Advani

Television visuals showed BJP workers mobbing the car at Khandoji Baba Chowk and vandalising it, resulting in the vehicle's windscreen and side panes getting damaged.

6 rioters killed, 64 injured in Haldwani violence, internet suspended
6 rioters killed, 64 injured in Haldwani violence, internet suspended

Six rioters were killed in the violence that broke out over the demolition of an illegally built madrasa, officials said Friday as curfew remained enforced in Uttarakhand's Haldwani town.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances