RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Mithun Chakraborty diagnosed with brain stroke, hospital says 'he is fully conscious'
February 10, 2024  21:54
image
Veteran actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata on Saturday morning.  

Now the hospital has issued an official statement regarding the health of The Kashmir Files actor.  

Mithun has been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain.  

The statement mentioned that the actor was brought to the hospital with complaints of weakness in his right upper and lower limbs. 

He is currently receiving the necessary treatment and remains under the observation of a team of doctors.  

The official statement reads, "Shri Mithun Chakraborty (73), National Award-winning actor, was brought to the emergency department of Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata, around 9.40 am with complaints of weakness in the right upper and lower limbs. Necessary laboratory and radiology investigations were carried out including an MRI of the brain. He has been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain. Presently, he is fully conscious, well-oriented and has consumed soft diet. Shri Chakraborty is being further evaluated by a team of doctors including a neuro-physician, cardiologist and a gastroenterologist."  

Chakraborty was recently named as a recipient of the Padma Bhushan Awardees 2024.  

Fondly called Mithun Da by his fans, the actor began his career with the Mrinal Sen-directed film Mrigayaa, which fetched him the National Film Award for Best Actor. 

Disco Dancer, Agneepath, Ghar Ek Mandir, Jallad and Pyaar Jhukta Nahin'are some of his other popular films.  

Chakraborty joined the BJP party in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kolkata's historic Brigade Parade Ground, commonly known as the "Maidan", on March 7, 2021. --ANI                       
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Sasaram, playing cricket was a crime, says Akash Deep after his maiden Test call-up
In Sasaram, playing cricket was a crime, says Akash Deep after his maiden Test call-up

Akash Deep had just finished his spell and was manning the boundary when he heard everyone in the Bengal dressing room clapping in unison and congratulating him.

Will army help Nawaz Sharif as Pak heads for hung parliament?
Will army help Nawaz Sharif as Pak heads for hung parliament?

Springing a surprise, independents backed by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party won the lion's share of 101 seats in the National Assembly in Thursday's election.

Messi mess: Another Argentina friendly cancelled
Messi mess: Another Argentina friendly cancelled

Argentina's friendly against Ivory Coast, scheduled to be held in Beijing in March, has been cancelled, the Chinese city's football association said on Saturday, following a backlash against Lionel Messi's failure to play in a match in...

India vs Australia: Key head-to-head battles to watch out for
India vs Australia: Key head-to-head battles to watch out for

The stage is set for another blockbuster India vs Australia ICC final. The two powerhouses of cricket are chasing a historic win on Sunday.

JD-U issues whip to MLAs ahead of Nitish-led NDA govt's trust vote on Monday
JD-U issues whip to MLAs ahead of Nitish-led NDA govt's trust vote on Monday

JD-U chief whip Shravan Kumar said those defying the whip "will lose their membership" even as he maintained that it was a "routine exercise that takes place ahead of every assembly session".

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances