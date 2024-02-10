RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mithun Chakraborty admitted to hospital after he complains of chest pain
February 10, 2024  12:41
Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata on Saturday after he complained of severe chest pain, officials of the health facility where he is undergoing treatment said. 

The 73-year-old actor underwent an MRI and other tests are currently being conducted, he said. 

"Chakraborty has been admitted this morning and is undergoing medical evaluation. We will be able to provide further details later," the hospital spokesperson said. 

The actor-turned-BJP leader was brought to the hospital around 10.30 am. 

"The reports of the MRI are awaited. He is currently in the ITU under the supervision of a neuromedicine specialist,' a doctor at the hospital said. -- PTI
