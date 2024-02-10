RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Man killed in wild elephant attack in Kerala's Wayanad
February 10, 2024  11:51
image
A 42-year-old man died after being attacked by a wild elephant that strayed into human settlement near Mananthavady here on Saturday morning, the police said. 

Aji died at Mananthavady medical college where he was admitted following the attack that occurred at around 7.30 am today, they said. 

The jumbo had also damaged another house in the locality, they added. 

Meanwhile, Kerala forest minister AK Saseendran called a high-level meeting to discuss the incident that triggered protests by locals against the authorities. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'We expect the losses to be lower from UK'
'We expect the losses to be lower from UK'

'The UK is more of a structural problem, and that's why we're doing the restructuring.'

Discussion on Ram temple begins in LS, Ram belongs to all, says BJP
Discussion on Ram temple begins in LS, Ram belongs to all, says BJP

He also accused the Congress of questioning the existence of Ram, evoking a sharp reaction from the Opposition benches.

Kohli, Iyer to miss rest of Test series; Rahul, Jadeja back
Kohli, Iyer to miss rest of Test series; Rahul, Jadeja back

Among other developments, middle order batter Shreyas Iyer will miss the next three Tests due to injury.

Bumrah is excited to be playing Test cricket: Shastri
Bumrah is excited to be playing Test cricket: Shastri

'I remember my first call to him, it was in Kolkata. I asked him would he be interested in Test cricket. He said that would be the biggest day of his life.'

Many hurt as ABVP activists, Left groups clash at JNUSU poll meet
Many hurt as ABVP activists, Left groups clash at JNUSU poll meet

While the warring groups blamed the other side for the ruckus, there was no immediate reaction from the JNU administration.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances