Man killed in wild elephant attack in Kerala's Wayanad





Aji died at Mananthavady medical college where he was admitted following the attack that occurred at around 7.30 am today, they said.





The jumbo had also damaged another house in the locality, they added.





Meanwhile, Kerala forest minister AK Saseendran called a high-level meeting to discuss the incident that triggered protests by locals against the authorities. -- PTI

A 42-year-old man died after being attacked by a wild elephant that strayed into human settlement near Mananthavady here on Saturday morning, the police said.